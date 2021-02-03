Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer is introducing some members of the department and sharing with the public their new roles in the office.
Chief Deputy Brian Hewson
Hewson has been promoted to Chief Deputy of Idaho County. He has been in law enforcement in Idaho County for more than 17 years. His experience includes patrol, corrections, investigations, a member of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) dive team, narcotics investigation, and several different administrative roles. Hewson is a 5th generation Idaho County resident, having graduated from Grangeville High School in 1980. According to Ulmer, he brings experience and leadership to Idaho County and will be an important asset in assisting the sheriff in leading Idaho County.
Lieutenant of Patrol/Investigations Jerry Johnson
Johnson is a 6th generation Idaho County resident, who was raised in Elk City and graduated from Kamiah High School in 1977. He graduated from Big Sky Bible College in 1981 with a BA in Biblical Studies. While attending college, he worked as a logger to pay college expenses, and continued logging after college for 14 years. Johnson entered into law enforcement for the Kamiah Marshal’s Office in February of 1994. He came to ICSO in September of 1998, working a multitude of roles, including sergeant, drug detection K9 handler, and most recently investigations. Johnson has been promoted to lieutenant in charge of patrol and investigations.
Sergeant Keith Olsen
Olsen has worked for ICSO for seven years. He graduated from Soroco High School in Colorado in 1995. During his time here, Olsen has worked various positions from corporal to sergeant and has now been promoted to sergeant in the detectives division. He has been through interview and interrogation school and has helped work on several homicide cases while working on patrol. Being an avid outdoorsman and hound hunter, according to Ulmer, Olsen has been a huge asset to our office on search and rescue missions.
Sergeant Mike Chlebowski
Chlebowski has worked for Idaho County for a combined 15 years, and has been promoted to sergeant in the prairie area. He graduated from high school in Deerfield, Mich., in 1989 and served the country by joining the Marines. Mike has held the rank of corporal in the department during both times he’s worked here. In addition to being a great asset in search and rescue, according to Ulmer, Chlebowski currently is the ICSO K9 drug detection handler, having trained several K9s throughout his career.
Corporal Jason Hicks
Hicks has worked for Idaho County for six years and has been promoted to corporal in the Kooskia area. He has lived in Idaho for the past 22 years, having graduated from high school in Loveland, Colo., in 1986. Before entering law enforcement, Hicks was a rancher and worked in construction. According to Ulmer, Hicks brings a proactive approach to Idaho County, and has worked many burglary and grand theft cases.
Deputy Sean Nelson
Nelson has worked for ICSO for the last seven months as a part-time dispatcher, in addition to working full time for the Idaho Department of Corrections. He has been moved to patrol deputy in the Kooskia area. Nelson graduated from CVHS in 2018 and has volunteered with both the Kooskia Fire Department and the Kooskia Ambulance for the past five years. Nelson also volunteers as a National Ski Patroller.
