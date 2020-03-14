With close of candidate filings on Friday, March 13, the Idaho County Sheriff’s race will be the sole contested position in the upcoming May 19 primary elections.
Seeking a fourth term, incumbent Sheriff Doug Giddings of White Bird will compete against Republican challenger Doug Ulmer of Kooskia. The winner in this race will face off in the Nov. 3 election against two Independent candidates: Steve Rodriguez of Slate Creek, and Casey Zechmann of Grangeville.
Also looking to the Nov. 3 election, Republican Ted Lindsley will face fellow Grangeville resident, Independent Joe Cladouhos, for the Dist. 2 Idaho County Commissioner seat. Incumbent Mark Frei of Grangeville did not file for re-election.
County races up this year but unopposed are Dist. 1 Idaho County Commissioner, sought by incumbent R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt of Kooskia; and county prosecutor, sought by incumbent Kirk MacGregor of Grangeville.
Write-in candidates still have opportunities to file to be considered on the May 19 primary ballot: Partisan candidates have until April 21, and Independent candidates have until April 3.
