GRANGEVILLE — Heading to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for non-emergency business? Staff asks the public, before they make a trip to the Idaho County Courthouse, to call ahead to ensure personnel will be available or the office will be open. According to Capt. Jim Gorges, recent COVID-19 testing and diagnoses of staff have left the offices shorthanded at times, so to avoid the public making a trip and finding staff were unavailable at that time, he advises to check ahead first. Any non-emergency business that can be done by phone is also encouraged.
Call 208-983-1100.
