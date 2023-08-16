GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer presented awards to four local teenage boys during the Aug. 8 Idaho County Commissioners meeting. Ulmer thanked Constantine Esper, Jakoby Fignani, Tristan Hill and Corbin Wilson for helping apprehend a suspected car thief in Kooskia. The boys’ families, sheriff’s office staff and Juli Stevens, the victim, filled the commissioners’ room to honor the four.

The story began with the theft of Stevens’ pickup on July 20 from Grangeville. Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerame Lee saw the pickup in Kooskia. When Lee attempted to stop the suspect, Brandon L. Rasmussen, he fled on foot. The boys chased Rasmussen through the streets of Kooskia, ending at the city park when they alerted Corporal Tom Remington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.