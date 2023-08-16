GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer presented awards to four local teenage boys during the Aug. 8 Idaho County Commissioners meeting. Ulmer thanked Constantine Esper, Jakoby Fignani, Tristan Hill and Corbin Wilson for helping apprehend a suspected car thief in Kooskia. The boys’ families, sheriff’s office staff and Juli Stevens, the victim, filled the commissioners’ room to honor the four.
The story began with the theft of Stevens’ pickup on July 20 from Grangeville. Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerame Lee saw the pickup in Kooskia. When Lee attempted to stop the suspect, Brandon L. Rasmussen, he fled on foot. The boys chased Rasmussen through the streets of Kooskia, ending at the city park when they alerted Corporal Tom Remington.
“Idaho County’s proud of you guys!” Ulmer said. Although the sheriff’s office generally encourages people to be good witnesses, Ulmer said they went above and beyond that. “I commend you guys for your actions helping out the sheriff’s office,” Ulmer said.
He presented a framed certificate to each of the young men.
“In deepest gratitude for your performance of outstanding bravery in service to others on July 20, 2023. Such an example of bravery is worth the highest esteem of the Idaho County Sheriff’s office,” Ulmer said on the awards.
Stevens explained that her vehicle had sentimental value as it belonged to her dad. “I am so honored by all four of you for what you did,” Stevens said.
In acknowledgment of Constantine running with a box of cupcakes during the chase, Stevens brought cupcakes for the young men.
The sheriff’s office treated the teens to lunch at Jungle Gym’s following the awards.
