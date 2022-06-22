KOOSKIA — “We’ve been doing it for free,” said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer, referring to providing dispatch services for the city of Kooskia.
Ulmer explained at the June 15 city council meeting that, two years ago, Idaho County dispatch fielded 80,000 calls throughout the county. This volume has nearly doubled to 150,000 calls for fire, police and ambulance.
“Idaho County has taken that on themselves,” said Ulmer. Until now they have not asked cities to contribute. “We need to take some calls off the plate, or ask others to help pay,” he explained.
Ulmer said he plans to use the funds to support pay increases for dispatchers. He described the work as 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current pay is $16 per hour, then $16.50 after training. Both the Forest Service and Department of Lands pay more, so it is difficult to keep county dispatch positions filled.
Describing dispatching as “something that you use in your city every day,” Ulmer asked Kooskia to consider contracting with the county for $8,800 in next year’s budget. This amounts to $1 per hour for the city to have 24 hours a day, seven days a week dispatch coverage. He encouraged the city to look at what other dispatching contracts might cost.
“I think you will realize that $1 per hour is a good deal,” concluded Ulmer.
Councilor Danette Payton said she supports Ulmer’s plan to raise dispatch wages higher than $16/hour.
“There are janitors paid more than that,” she remarked, referring to her own profession. Payton said she recognizes the high-stress level of dispatch work and acknowledged the need to offer competitive wages.
In addition to Kooskia, Ulmer is asking the cities of Riggins and Cottonwood, plus Syringa and St. Mary’s Hospitals, to contract with the county for dispatch. Grangeville is already paying the county for dispatch services.
