RED RIVER – Fire managers will host a public meeting this Friday evening, Aug. 21, at the Red River Campground to update the public on the Shissler Fire.
Meeting starts at 6 p.m., held outside do to COVID-19 concerns. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
The lightning-caused fire is currently 770 acres, located two miles south of Red River Hot Springs near Elk City, according to information from the USFS Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
Actions for today (Aug. 21): Firefighters will continue to engage the fire and construct direct line where feasible (most likely along the western and northwestern fire perimeter). Air support will continue to support crews on the ground.
Currently, no structures have been destroyed. However, resources threatened include private property, structures, and infrastructure along Hot Springs Road and Red River Hot Springs.
Evacuations and Closures: No evacuations have occurred due to the Shissler Fire. Several roads, trails, and campgrounds in the area are closed to provide for public safety: • 505 Trail – From the Montana State border to the intersection with the 668 Trail • 541 Trail – From Forest Service Road 234 to Green Mountain • Bridge Creek Campground • Butter Creek – Undeveloped Campground • FSR 1170 • FSR 1166.
Motorists are advised that fire traffic is present along State Highway 14; use caution along narrow sections and around corners.
Incident is online at the Inciweb page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7014/
Weather & Fuel Conditions: Clear, warm conditions will remain over the area through Sunday, with humidity remaining low. The drier air will also bring about the development of valley cold pools which could also enhance the presence of narrow mid slope thermal belts. The presence of thermal belts can contribute to higher overnight fire activity. The next weather front brings a possibility of showers on Monday and Tuesday.
Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones).
