Though threatened, no structures have been lost to the Shissler Fire near Elk City, which as of press time is nearly 2,400 acres. In fact, the Forest Service reports the firs continues to move east away from structures
At the start of this week, firefighters were constructing fire line east of Forest Service Road 505 to protect structures and infrastructure.
The structure protection group continues working with private landowners on fire prevention activities around homes and businesses on Hot Springs Road. Heavy equipment is working to improve safe access on FSR #1166 for future control line construction.
Officials note Magruder and Green Mountain roads remain open. Several other roads, trails, and campgrounds in the area are closed for public safety.
Shissler Fire updates are online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7014/.
Other Fires
The Marion fire has grown to roughly 70 acres since Sunday, Aug. 23. The Type 3 Incident Management Team and available resources continue clearing debris and assessing the fire area for opportunities to minimize impacts to values at risk. The fire is located six miles southeast of Powell on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District. Walton Lakes Trail 79 has been closed for public safety due to this fire.
The Double fire on the Moose Creek Ranger District is estimated at 37 acres and is located approximately 10 miles north of the historic Moose Creek Ranger Station. Trail 619 (Bailey Mountain Trail) is closed for public safety from the junction with Trail 421 to the junction with Trail 618Trail 618 is also closed from North Fork Moose Creek and east to Maple Lake Peak.
