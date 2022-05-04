GRANGEVILLE — Short-term parking spaces are now available behind the Idaho County Courthouse for people who have business there. The Idaho County commissioners approved the designation of four spaces near the rear entrance for 20-minute parking. According to the commission, this will make it easier for people coming to the courthouse for business at the assessor’s, treasurer’s, elections, driver’s license and other county offices. As Idaho County’s population has increased, so has the demand for services.
Kathy Ackerman, the Idaho County clerk, proposed the change at the April 5 meeting to improve customer service. She alerted the commissioners she had heard concerns from the public about the lack of parking behind the building. Although parallel parking is often available in front of the courthouse, climbing the front stairs can be challenging for some people.
In additional efforts to reduce parking congestion, some county staff are directed to park their county vehicles offsite.
