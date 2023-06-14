WHITE BIRD — “This is my hometown, it’s what I know. I love it,” Bill Shuck said of White Bird.
Shuck will serve as the 2023 White Bird Days and Rodeo grand marshal. The honor is fitting for a man who helped start and sustain many of the town’s events throughout the years, with the help of his wife, Connie.
He was born in Cottonwood but raised and lived all of his 82 years in White Bird.
“We started with a 35-foot trailer, then put a 12x60 trailer on some property and now we live in a double-wide,” he smiled. “We just kept upgrading.”
Bill worked at the mill in White Bird and when it closed, he moved to the Grangeville mill where he was a sawyer for years.
“The mill closing in White Bird was a hit for sure, and it changed a lot of things for people,” he said. “The drive to Grangeville every day was different, but you just kinda got used to it.”
Bill and Connie brought “The Weenie Wagon” down to Hammer Creek when the rodeo was formerly held in that area.
“We cooked and sold footlong hot dogs, and eventually got a couple of grills and started slinging hamburgers,” he said. The famous “Shuck Burger” was born. The concessions were later moved to the new grounds on Rodeo Drive where the event takes place currently.
Bill was caretaker at the White Bird Cemetery for years, and he and Connie took care of the White Bird School: she cleaned and he mowed the lawn. He was also a member of the local police department (“When there was one in White Bird,” he emphasized) and volunteer fire department.
The duo started the White Bird Easter Egg Hunt more than 30 years ago, making it a social event at the school grounds.
“It’s just something we did for our community — we didn’t really think about it. It’s what people did,” he shrugged, adding the community and volunteers were supportive and giving.
He and Connie also spent years getting the town Christmas tree and helping decorate White Bird for the season.
“We would take drives in the hills, which we really liked to do, and scope out a tree in the spring and summer months,” he said. The two would later go back to cut down the tree and had a system where they worked together to get the tall tree into the vehicle.
Nowadays, Bill said he worries about what will continue.
“A lot of people don’t have the same sense of community and there aren’t as many volunteers anymore,” he shook his head.
Bill said he has known everyone in town and the outlying areas for years; however, that landscape changes as old-timers sell and new people move in.
He has enjoyed woodworking and being the “White Bird Handyman” for years, he said, and has also spent a lot of time fishing, hunting and spending time in the outdoors. He also enjoys his daily vice — a Pepsi.
“I’ve been drinking it all my life,” he laughed.
The Shucks have two daughters who live in Lewiston and Cottonwood, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, many of whom will be in town for White Bird Days and Rodeo.
“It’s usually pretty quiet in White Bird, but I reckon it will be a little noisy that day,” he smiled.
