GRANGEVILLE — Rod Shurtz is one of those rare specimens who loves truck driving.
“I do, I just love it,” he smiled.
Shurtz is the new manager of Norco in Grangeville, but he first spent many years on the road for the company.
Born in Utah and raised in the Burley-Rupert area, he initially went into the culinary arts after graduation.
“Then, at age 25, in 1993, I started driving truck for Norco, and I just really enjoyed it,” he said.
Shurtz drove the supplies all over the Northwest, including to Grangeville.
“I delivered here back when it was still Willett Brothers,” he recalled.
He said the trips to all the different stores constantly offered new challenges, scenery, and people he enjoyed.
“And some Fridays after work, I would stop and fish along the Salmon or South Fork rivers, which was always a good time,” he said.
Shurtz and his wife, Katie, purchased property in Orofino for their retirement years. When he decided he was ready to slow down and have a home base, he moved to the Grangeville office, where a sales position had become open.
When Nicci Allen left her position as store manager, Shurtz got the job.
“It’s a whole new learning curve, but I’m enjoying it,” he said.
Norco is a family and employee-owned durable medical equipment and industrial supply business specializing in welding, safety, gases and supplies. Norco has 70 locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Idaho.
“I am more knowledgeable on the industrial side of things,” Schurtz said. “But I am learning the medical side, and there’s a lot of room to grow.”
The Shurtzes have six sons and three grandchildren. They enjoy hunting, fishing, gardening, and most anything outdoors.
The Grangeville Norco store is located at 329 West Main Street and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is also on-call for oxygen service. Call 208-983-0390 for questions or stop and see Nicci or the store’s three additional employees. See www.norco-unc.com.
