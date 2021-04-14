GRANGEVILLE — Sidewalks: This pedestrian infrastructure has long been a priority for the city, so much so, one municipal ordinance requires their installation on certain construction projects. However, they don’t come cheap to install, and concern is whether some resident projects are foregone as a result. The Grangeville City Council has visited this issue three times in the past year, and last week moved to draft a new ordinance to remove this bottleneck with a more equitable option.
As proposed, the city ordinance would require sidewalk, curb and gutter installation on new construction or addition projects — which require a building permit — with a value of $75,000 and up. This would replace the current ordinance that sets the financial threshold at $5,000, and also requires only sidewalk installation. Remaining the same in both instances is the value of windows, roofing or siding, which is exempt.
“This allows people to do upkeep, to do small additions on their property, even add a garage,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy at the April 5 council meeting, “but it doesn’t trigger the sidewalk, curb and gutter requirement if it’s under the $75,000. Once it hits $75,000, which should be a major remodel or addition, or new construction, it will trigger the requirement.”
Kennedy said in discussions with city staff, including public works director Bob Mager, at this higher threshold, it doesn’t take in minor projects such as accessory buildings, decks or other smaller projects where the costs to put in a sidewalk could likely exceed those of the project that triggered the requirement.
Remaining the same would be the sidewalk variance process, whereby residents can request an indefinite waiver from the city council to install a sidewalk. This can be granted at council discretion, which in past instances has been due to the location making it not feasible, or the lack of adjoining sidewalks to connect with.
“That’s in the ballpark of what we’ve been talking about,” said councilor Beryl Grant, on the $75,000 figure. Kennedy said this number was determined following review of recent building permit activity stretching back to last year.
“We have permits for a lot of activity now. You’d think there’d not be as much, but there’s a lot, from shops to new garages,” Kennedy said, noting the highest permit currently is for a $65,000 shop project.
Council started this discussion last May, with Mager introducing the topic due to concern with the number of sidewalk waivers issued by the city, none of which has been made to install when conditions would warrant such. Subsequent discussion was on the cost of installing sidewalks, which can be a financial burden for some. On this, councilor Scott Winkler at the May meeting noted a curb and gutter installation at his corner lot property for 112 feet was estimated at $11,250, for example. Continuing discussion at its Feb. 1 meeting, councilor Amy Farris stated she has a hard time with the sidewalk ordinance, as some walks are deteriorated; however, no one is being required to fix them; and with the present ordinance, requiring installation may be financially prohibitive for homeowners to do needed maintenance. Council discussed how the rule could be revised, with city attorney Adam Green noting it would be important to require it for new construction.
“Raising it this high will get rid of that $5,000 bottleneck we’ve got,” Grant said at Monday’s meeting, “and it will be fair to the general public.”
Council consensus was for drafting a revised ordinance, which will be reviewed for adoption at a future meeting.
•
Living in your RV or camp trailer is fine within city limits, as long as it’s within an RV park allowed by city code. The council held the line on this rule, discussing the matter that surfaced due to a property owner wanting the city ordinance changed.
According to Kennedy, her office was contacted recently by a Riggins resident who owns property in town they rent to an acquaintance. The person was wanting to live on and off in a camp trailer at the property whenever they visiting the acquaintance. She was told this was prohibited in city code, and “she was not happy and felt we needed to change it.”
As per discussion, residing within RVs is allowed within established RV parks, and city code allows for a 180-day temporary permit to live in an RV on property where construction — such as for a new residence — is occurring. A variance to city code is another option, which Kennedy explained would first go through the planning and zoning commission before coming to the council for determination.
“We do send letters to people that we find living in campers,” she said, “and we’ve had fairly good success in removing them recently.”
“What constitutes living? One night? Ten nights? A week?” questioned councilor Winkler.
“It just says residing,” Kennedy replied. “So, if you reside in it and we find you are staying there, we will send a letter to vacate. You can park your RV on your lot, you just can’t reside in it.”
Council consensus was not in favor of changing the rule, noting there are two RV parks and motels in town for such activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.