GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council received a draft ordinance for review last week, working to update municipal rules on requirements for sidewalk installation and provide an equitable formula to encourage development.
No action was taken on the ordinance, which will be taken up at a future meeting.
As proposed, the city ordinance would require sidewalk, curb and gutter installation on new construction or addition projects — which require a building permit — with a value of $75,000 and up. This would replace the current ordinance that sets the financial threshold at $5,000, and also requires only sidewalk installation. Remaining the same in both instances is the value of windows, roofing or siding, which is exempt.
The city council may waive the requirement for construction, reconstruction and/or repairs of sidewalks, curbs, and gutters in any case where the council deems the construction, reconstruction and/or repairs of sidewalks, curbs, and/or gutters to be inappropriate or impractical on a petition for waiver being submitted to the city council in writing.
“We tried to incorporate everything we talked about,” said Adam Green, city attorney, at last Monday’s June 21 council meeting.
Council has had several discussions on the topic, starting in earnest last May. Initially, concern was raised on the number of sidewalk installation waivers the city has issued with none being required to be put in. This led into how the current ordinance is a financial burden for some, which discourages improvements and new construction.
In some of the proposed ordinance highlights, Green noted new language will provide authority to the public works director to inspect city sidewalks, and if deficiencies are found, to order through the council new construction or repairs. It provides property owners nine months to complete the work, with options to seek a waiver or ask for an extension.
“What happens in the event someone doesn’t do the work? Green said. The proposed ordinance does away with the existing bonding process and states the city will do the installation and can sue the property owner or put a lien on the property to recoup those costs.
“I tried to condense everything, make it a little more modern,” Green said, “but I’m happy to revise it according to your direction.”
“So far, I think it’s pretty good,” said Bob Mager, public works director. While he still has to fully review the changes, “I think it’s meeting most of what we want.”
