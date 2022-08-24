A wildfire that has consumed more than 450 acres in the Joesph Plains area was intentionally set, and a Challis man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection.
Anthony L. Morreale, 41, was arraigned in magistrate court last week on charges of third-degree arson, a felony, and four misdemeanors: violation of forestry closed season requirement, trespass with property damage in excess of $1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. As of press time, Morreale was held on $20,000 bond pending a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing.
Charges resulted following investigation last Tuesday, Aug. 16, of a suspicious male in the Wolf Creek area where Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) firefighters had been dispatched to fight a wildfire.
According to court documents, firefighters heard someone calling for help and encountered Morreale next to two scorched wood logs by him and no indication of fire around the logs, a location approximately 200 yards from where the wildfire met the road. According to firefighter statements and an interview by Idaho County Deputy Colton Cervantes, Morreale stated he had been in the area several days, chased there by a group of guys or a street gang, and his vehicle ran out of gas. Morreale reported starting a campfire to get someone’s attention, had fallen asleep by Wolf Creek and then woke up to the sound of helicopters. He denied starting the large fire on the property, and said he used lighters on him to start the smaller fire he was found next to.
Morreale was reported in possession of two lighters at the time of arrest, along with a dab pen of 21% THC he stated he had been using for a while.
According to court documents, fire investigator, Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, reported the fire cause as a “hot start,” such as from a torch or lighter, as there was no residue from a match or other substance. The ignition area is a flat shoulder alongside Wolf Creek Road approximately 150 yards from where Morreale was found and had lit his campfire. Cochran further reported no lightning strikes or other alternative methods of igniting the large fire were found.
According to court documents, the landowner, Dan VonBargen believed some fencing had been destroyed in the fire, and some buildings were threatened.
As of press time Monday, IDL reported the Quinn Fire had burned 450 acres and was 99% contained, with full containment expected by end of day. Efforts on the fire included 150 personnel including four type 2 initial attack crews, one dozer, four engines, and aircraft.
