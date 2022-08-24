A wildfire that has consumed more than 450 acres in the Joesph Plains area was intentionally set, and a Challis man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection.

Anthony L. Morreale, 41, was arraigned in magistrate court last week on charges of third-degree arson, a felony, and four misdemeanors: violation of forestry closed season requirement, trespass with property damage in excess of $1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. As of press time, Morreale was held on $20,000 bond pending a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments