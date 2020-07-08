POLLOCK—The recently reopened detour around the U.S. Highway 95 closure, south of Riggins, due to a July 3 rockslide, will not open Thursday, July 9, following discovery of significant movement on the slope.
This closure is anticipated to last at least two days.
“Between Monday and today, one of our survey targets moved nearly two inches,” operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “That kind of activity may not sound like much, but in terms of geological movement it is alarming.”
The continued closure at US95 will allow geotechnical experts to perform intensive scaling activities to dislodge the rock and reassess site conditions.
During the closure, Old Pollock Road will serve as a detour for both passenger and commercial traffic.
“This is a one-lane gravel road that is nearly four miles long,” Hopkins said. “Even with this open, getting through the area could take up to three hours.”
Repairs to Old Pollock Road were completed earlier tonight. Flaggers will be on scene Thursday morning at 6 a.m. PDT / 7 a.m. MDT to direct alternating traffic.
“Slides are unpredictable, and this one keeps proving that,” Hopkins said. “For the safety of drivers and our workers, we have to close it. Until this problem is solved, we recommend that drivers check 511 every time they travel on US95.”
Updates will also be posted to Facebook and Twitter.
