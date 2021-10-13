“Similarities” in the murder cases of a son living in Lewiston and his mother living in Grangeville have municipal and county law enforcement agencies working the investigations jointly.
Last Friday, Oct. 8, the Lewiston Police Department identified the victim in an Oct. 1 burned vehicle incident as Michael T. Devin, 57. He is the son of Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, who died due to homicidal violence in an incident reported to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 30 at a Cove Road residence. Both agencies officially began working the cases jointly as of Oct. 7.
“Due to the time frame and other similarities in the cases, investigators from both agencies are sharing information and partnering to resolve these crimes,” according to a released statement.
Further information into these incidents is not being released as of press time Tuesday.
As per the joint agency release, “We understand the public wants information and answers; however, we are still withholding specific information from the public as we collaborate and actively investigate these crimes.”
According to an Oct. 9 Lewiston Tribune story, cause and manner of death of Michael Devin remained undetermined. Identification was made using dental records.
“Now that we’ve partnered up and we’re able to share information, [the investigation is] moving forward,” said LPD Capt. Jeff Klone, in the Tribune article. “It may not be as fast as the public wants, or as fast as we want for that matter. But it is moving forward.”
For the Cove Road investigation, ICSO detectives request anyone with video who lives in or near the area of Cove Road to preserve this and inform investigators. According to an ICSO release, they are looking specifically for video or information on anything unusual noticed between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. ICSO deputies did go door-to-door last Friday; however, if a residence in the area was missed or persons have information, call ICSO: 208-983-1100, option 0.
