GRANGEVILLE — When your home or property is ablaze, a welcome site is the flashing lights of an arriving fire truck. Rural residents in the unincorporated areas surrounding Grangeville have long benefited from the rural fire district and its volunteers to tackle blazes that strike equipment, vehicles, wheat fields and homes. Now the district is turning to its patrons to ask for their help to not just maintain operations but plan for the future, as they adjust to increased demands for both occupational compliance and firefighting.
In the Tuesday, May 18, election, the Grangeville Rural Fire District will be seeking a special levy to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000 to defray costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining its operations. A simple majority is required for passage. Approximately 1,282 registered voters are within the district, which covers an approximate 50-square-mile patchwork area radiating outside from the Grangeville city limits.
If approved, the resulting tax would increase from $21.23 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, to $47.58, starting with fiscal year 2022.
According to district commissioner Marilyn Sullivan, the district’s current budget is approximately $45,000 annually, which allows for operations, “but it’s really nip and tuck, and it’s also not allowing us to set aside funds for future concerns.”
At present, expenditures are becoming more than the currently set budget, according to district commissioners, and without an increase to offset this, they will have to supplement by dipping into savings, areas such as vehicle maintenance may be cut back, and potentially they may revert back to relying on hand-me-downs from other agencies.
So, what are the factors necessitating this increase? Increasing expenses, the cost of providing equipment — boots, helmets, turnout gear— as per current OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) standards, keeping current with technology (such as in radio communications), and the changing nature of firefighting within the district’s coverage area that is seeing more people and more residences.
“The district has gone from very agriculture — field fire fighting — to a lot of structure fire fighting,” said Chief Bob Mager. “There are a lot of little homes popping up everywhere. When you go from chasing wheat field and grass fires to structure fires, your costs are going to go up, the equipment is different, and the time on the fire increases vastly.”
Structure fires take longer to fight, as Mager and assistant chief Brian Perry explained, comparing that on a 30-acre field fire you may take the 750-gallon brush truck in and finish up with water to spare. But homes will take more water, and the modern construction — due to the materials used — that is being developed across the district, will have less leeway as far as time to catch it — estimated between three to five minutes — before it is too far gone to save. Perry noted one fire on a Quad Lock home (a construction method using insulated concrete forms), “it took over 7,000 gallons, and we didn’t put the house out.”
“Rural trucks only have so much water,” Mager said. The district has a 4,000-gallon tender, 350-gallon brush truck and 750-gallon engine, and — with the mutual aid agreement with the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department — a 250-gallon brush truck to call in. On the district’s fringe, the Golden Hills subdivision, its residents pooled together to provide an area water system for firefighters to draw from, which reduces tender round-trips into the city — 30-plus minutes one way — to fill up. However, this is an exception, and most places will rely on what water is brought in or available on site.
For the increasing development of more home and structures in the district, “our older equipment is not going to meet those specs down the road,” Sullivan said.
Commissioner Bill Fowler said the district’s budget has been conservatively managed through the years, not having to bond for major purchases such as fire trucks.
“But we can’t do that the way our budget is right now,” he said. The tender is from 1976 and needing replaced, and savings needs to be built up to plan for other vehicle replacements down the road. “If we had to replace any one of these trucks, or add to them, we’d have to go for a very large bond or loan.”
From figures provided by the Idaho County Clerk’s Office, Sullivan compared what other rural fire districts levy per $100,000 of taxable value: Cottonwood, $41.42; Harpster, $57.36; and Kamiah, $40.68. With what the Grangeville district is asking, $47.68, this puts them in and around their neighboring departments.
“We’ve been working on 3 percent every year,” Fowler said, referring to the annual levy increase as allowed by Idaho law, “but other things are going up considerably, whether its payroll, price of materials, rent, fuel, radios, it doesn’t matter,” and costs are outpacing that raise as well as what the district currently budgets.
In the coming week, district patrons should receive information in the mail, detailing the two-year levy request. Those with questions are encouraged to contact commissioners, Sullivan, Fowler and Mike Mager. On this levy, Mike elaborated this is “baby steps for us,” looking to see where the district is at the end of these two years and planning the direction from there, which may entail a permanent levy override. “But at this point, the two-year [levy] is the direction we’re going to move.”
Sullivan outlined the outlook in the event the levy does not pass.
“It would be extremely concerning because expenditures continue to go up,” she said, “so we would be using savings to provide for operational expenses, and in a very short time it would be insufficient to provide adequate equipment, adequate housing and adequate protection to the patrons. As commissioners, it is our up-most importance to have a quality fire department to provide safety for firefighters, and for patrons and their properties and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.