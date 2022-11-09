Clancy Slichter in Navy photo

Clancy Slichter (front) and his comrades shoot volleys at Neil Armstrong’s funeral in 2012. Slichter was a member of the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard.

 Contributed photo

COTTONWOOD — “I had that itch to serve in the military; I just knew it was something I wanted to do,” said Clancy Slichter of Cottonwood.

Born in Spokane, the youngest of Leon and Sheryl Slichter’s four children was raised on the family ranch in Grangeville.

