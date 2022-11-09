COTTONWOOD — “I had that itch to serve in the military; I just knew it was something I wanted to do,” said Clancy Slichter of Cottonwood.
Born in Spokane, the youngest of Leon and Sheryl Slichter’s four children was raised on the family ranch in Grangeville.
“I owe it to my mom and dad for much of who I am today, especially a strong work ethic,” he said. His older brother, Joe, served six years active duty as a Black Hawk mechanic/crew chief and 21 years active duty status for the National Guard. Patriotic duty to America was a notion Slichter grew up with, although his plans may not have gone exactly according to plan.
Following graduation from Grangeville High School in 2002, he ventured to Lewis-Clark State College where he graduated with a degree in auto body collision repair.
In 2005, he chose to follow his desire to serve in the military and was recruited by the Navy. However, he was in a car accident that left him unable to enter the service at that time.
“In the meantime, I met my wife, Becky, worked at Fred’s Auto Body and then spent three years as a corrections officer at NICI [North Idaho Correctional Institution],” he said. “Basically, my idea of the military was put on hold for six years.”
It was while at NICI that he said he still felt that calling and re-signed with the Navy in 2011.
“I was 27 and started to think if I wanted to do this, it better be now before I aged out,” he said.
His age and experience in the work world did help him in basic training, he said.
“I knew when to keep my mouth shut and head down,” he smiled.
One day in his bootcamp, everyone six feet and taller was required to attend a meeting. This turned into a Navy experience Slichter had not anticipated.
“We were being recruited for the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard,” he said. After checking all the boxes to see if he would be qualified, he was chosen for the guard. Thus began two years of service in and around Washington, D.C.
“I was one of the seven who would shoot three volleys at funerals and other high-profile events,” he said. Several funerals each day, many events and practice in-between made for a cohesive ceremonial guard and though seven guns were fired at once, the sound was one shot.
“We were precise,” he said, humbly admitting he was good at his job.
Slichter climbed the ranks during his time and had the opportunity to help many servicemen and servicewomen be put to rest, be at the White House and Pentagon and see the president and a variety of high-ranking officials. They also served on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and for presidential inaugurations, at Arlington Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
One memorable stint in the guard is when the ceremonial guard unit was put on rest but on-call in 2012 for two weeks without knowing what was happening. Their fly-away team was then called to Mayport, Fla., where they served as the ceremonial guard for the funeral of astronaut Neil Armstrong, who had also been a Navy fighter pilot.
“Besides my wife and kids, this is the thing I am most proud of, being able to have this honor to send off Neil Armstrong,” Slichter said.
After about 400 funerals and numerous other events, Slichter then spent two and one-half years in Mayport where he was an Aviation Support Equipment Technician, supporting a squadron of SH60 Seahawks on the base.
He and Becky married in 2012 and started their family which now includes MaKenna, 8; Maverick, 5; and Declan, 3 months.
“I feel I was really good at being in the Navy — I could have stayed, except I couldn’t stand the thought of our parents not being close to and knowing their grandchildren,” Slichter said. So, he left the Navy as an E5-second class petty officer after four and one-half years, and they moved to Lewiston where Becky regained her job as a phlebotomist, and he worked at an auto body shop for three years. Then, they got the chance to return to Cottonwood where Becky is now employed at St. Mary’s Health and he is back at Fred’s Body Shop.
“We’ve kind of come full circle,” he smiled. “We wanted our kids to be raised in a small town, and this is a good place to raise kids, and work.”
Slichter said he is thankful for his heritage, growing up in a rural area and working on the family ranch, and also for his experience at NICI which helped prepare him for some leadership roles in the Navy.
“It was an honor to serve, and, though it might not be very popular, I think every high school graduate should do a mandatory two years of military service,” he emphasized. “I believe it would help guide them and prepare them to be the citizens they need to be and that this country needs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.