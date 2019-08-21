The 43rd annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow was held in Kamiah Aug. 16-18, at the Wa’A’Yas grounds. With the theme of “Come Dance Under The Stars,” hundreds of children and adults participated in inter-tribal and ceremonial American Indian dances, dressed in full regalia of their prospective tribes and with beats provided by tribal drumming groups. (View the slide show by clicking on the right arrow in the upper right corner of each picture.)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.