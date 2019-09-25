Freshly harvested vegetables, homemade craft items and a variety of flowers were on display for sale at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market last Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Kooskia City Park. The market is held each Thursday at the park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with the last event for the season set Oct. 3.
For more information, check out the market’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.