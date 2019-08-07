The Monastery of St. Gertrude at Cottonwood hosted the 27th annual Raspberry Festival last Sunday, Aug. 4. The event featured its signature dessert, an arts and crafts fair, classic car show, art exhibit, chapel tours, and entertainment throughout the day.
Slide show: St. Gertrude's hosts Raspberry Festival
David Rauzi
Editor
