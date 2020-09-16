COTTONWOOD -- St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics and the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation recently introduced its new Rehabilitation Services Facility at St. Mary’s in Cottonwood. The new space houses both physical and occupational therapies and provides expansion to the old space.
This project was made possible by a donation of $350,000 from the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, which raises funds each year through public gifts, donations, and events such as the annual Mardi Gras Dinner and Auction and the Golf 4 Life Tournament. The foundation supports the addition and upgrade of equipment for departments in the hospital, along with building improvements, and in recent years has helped to fund the fire sprinkler system installation, the upgraded boiler system project, and the recently expanded medical laboratory.
The new rehabilitation services project is a significant milestone in helping St. Mary’s better serve the growing demand for PT and OT services on the prairie and the surrounding areas, a Sept. 3 press releases read.
St. Mary’s also welcomes a new physical therapist, Peter Christenson. He attended the University of Minnesota and said he has a passion for patient centered care. He said one of the draws for him in coming to St. Mary’s was the opportunity to work both in the outpatient clinic and in the hospital setting, in order to be able to provide continuity of care. He is an outdoor enthusiast who said he has a new goal of learning to fly fish.
St. Mary’s Rehabilitation Services offers comprehensive services that help patients achieve the best possible outcomes. They treat patients during and after hospital stays, before and after surgery, and, if injuries are sustained or therapy is needed for other reasons, St. Mary’s said it wants to continue to fulfill its mission of “Healthy families, fulfilled lives.”
