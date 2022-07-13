CLEARWATER — The sweet memories of Idaho call enticingly, and when one hears the songs — from the rivers and mountains to the gorges and valleys — they often whisper loudly, “come home.” That is exactly what Lyle Smith did, bringing his wife, Susanne, with him.
That was 22 years ago, and the duo will now serve as the Elk City Wagon Road Days grand marshals for 2022.
“I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” smiled Lyle from the living room of his Clearwater Main Street home on a recent sunny day.
“And I had moved all over and nowhere else really felt like home: This is home,” Susanne added.
∙
Lyle was born in Cottonwood and raised in Clearwater — he actually lived in the house next door to where he and Susanne built their house. They lived there with his mother when they returned to Clearwater and while they were building their own home.
He attended school just up the road in Clearwater, living on a cattle ranch on Jericho for a couple of years, then went on to Stites High School, where he graduated in 1957.
He remembers working on the Kooskia high school when they were first building it.
“I was 19 and it was the worst job ever,” he recalled, shaking his head. “Putting wood sheeting on the roof when it had to be 115 degrees in August.”
Lyle went on to work for the Federal Highway Administration and then the Forest Service as an engineering technician. He retired in Salmon.
Susanne was born and raised in Manhattan, N.Y., where she spent the first 13 years of her life. Her family then moved to California where she lived for 19 years prior to moving to Salmon where she was employed by the Forest Service.
The two met in Salmon where they had children involved in school activities who were about the same age.
“Our kids were old enough when we met that we never had any drama about our relationship — they were all for it, and each one was involved in our wedding,” Susanne said, adding, “We have the best blended family!”
Between them, they had four children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They each lost a child, as well.
∙
“I always intended to move back here someday,” Lyle said.
“That Susanne agreed to come along was good,” he smiled.
They designed and finished building their home in 2001, making sure entry to their home, garage and yard could be accomplished without any steps.
“We thought of the future and what we would need,” Susanne said.
Lyle’s family roots run deep in Clearwater, as his great-grandparents homesteaded in 1888, and his grandparents in 1916. His dad worked at the mill in Clearwater and both parents lived there until their deaths. His sister, Patsy and husband, Jim Hunter, still live in the area, as well.
“It really has not changed much here in all these years,” he said. “People who visit are surprised at how quiet it is.”
“Because we don’t have any commerce, it has the ability to remain quiet and not very busy,” Susanne added.
∙
The Smiths have not been ones to move to town and sit idle in their retirement years. Lyle has served as president of the water district, director for the Elk City Wagon Road group, as a BPC Rural Fire Department volunteer and master at the Clearwater Grange.
“It took 17 years for us to get our water upgraded, and a lot of special efforts to get it accomplished, but it happened,” he smiled. “I felt kind of in the right place at the right time,” to help navigate through all the red tape.
Susanne is presently serving as Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road president and also as secretary of BPC.
“And I’m really pleased with the little library that Lyle built me for my birthday in 2017, and we placed at the Clearwater Grange,” she smiled. She updates the books each month.
The couple is proud of the marriage between the Clearwater Grange and the Elk City Wagon Road group. The Elk City Wagon Road Museum is situated inside the grange building.
“It works out very well to have the museum there, and, in turn, help keep the grange maintained, while allowing a place for the area’s unique history to be highlighted,” Susanne stated.
Both said they work with a great team of community volunteers who, together, make all the work they do for Clearwater possible.
In their spare time, the Smiths enjoy traveling, riding in their side-by-side and taking out the pontoon boat.
“We are able to go where we want when we want,” they said, adding that is part of the reason they don’t have pets.
However, someone forgot to mention that to Chester.
“He adopted us,” they both smiled as the loving, older cat who belongs to a neighbor but spends much of his time at the Smith house, where he has a bed and lots of love.
“He has to go to his ‘real’ home to eat, but he spends a lot of time with us on the front porch and napping and just being here,” Susanne said. “And he gets a little mad when we’ve been gone too long, but he always comes back!”
∙
The Smiths said they are honored to serve as Elk City Wagon Road Days grand marshals, though it will be a bit of a different view for them.
“We’re usually down at the grange cooking burgers and showing the museum and just participating that way,” Susanne said. “Now we’ll have a view from the parade route.” Last year, they helped serve 252 burgers during the annual event.
The two plan to ride in a buggy refurbished by owner Rick McLean, pulled by Edith, the white mule who belongs to Rick’s brother, Don. Two of their great- grandchildren will hold the Wagon Road grand marshals’ banner and walk in front of them.
“The kids all love it here,” the Smiths agreed. “And we cannot imagine being anywhere else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.