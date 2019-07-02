The Lolo Motorway (Forest Service Road #500) and the Magruder Road (Forest Service Road #468, aka the Montana Road) are two popular high–elevation routes for summer travel on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. At this time, both are still snow–covered in places and are not passable for through travel. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be updating the public as these routes become accessible.
For more specific details about Lolo Motorway and Magruder Road conditions, call the Kooskia Ranger Station (208-926-4274) and Red River Ranger District office (208-842-2245), respectively.
LOLO PASS -- A series of family-friendly activities are planned during July at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwat…
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Lochsa Historical Ranger Station will be open on July 4 to welcome visitors. The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line, is open Thursday through Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, located 48 miles east of Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12, is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dozens of campgrounds will be open for visitors during the Fourth of July holiday, and many have helpful hosts who can provide information about outdoor recreation in the area. Find the latest online at bit.ly/NPClwNF-Camping.
Most campgrounds offer first–come, first–served site selection, but a few campgrounds have sites that you can reserve to guarantee a spot during your trip to the forest.
To reserve a campsite, call toll free at 1 (877) 444-6777 or reserve online at Recreation.gov.
Camping is also allowed at sites outside of developed campgrounds, known as “dispersed sites;” use existing fire rings if available, and pack out your trash.
Many forest trails are accessible at this time, but visitors should be prepared to encounter high creek crossings, downed trees, rocks, and debris.
Road and trail condition reports are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts /nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices.
Report all wildfires to 911 or the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center: (208) 983-6800.
