GRANGEVILLE — There may be a ski season at Snowhaven after all.
Reversing its decision late last month, the Grangeville City Council unanimously approved for Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill to operate for the 2020-21 season.
That motion came with a caveat: “If at all possible, under the circumstances,” the biggest of which — beyond that of having sufficient snow — is that an adequate and reliable labor force will step up to staff the city-owned and operated facility.
“It’s not that we need a ton of people, but we need a reliable person that if I call them, they will show up,” said ski hill manager Mark Vandlik. “I don’t know why that’s so difficult anymore, but people like not to show up.”
In a city notice posted last Thursday, Dec. 10, the opening was noted with safety modifications in place, including closing the lodge and accompanying food and beverage services to the public for the season. Equipment rentals, ski school and ticket sales will still be operational. Other conditions for opening include filling vacant job positions and meeting minimum snow level requirements.
As for mask wearing, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, these guest requirements have not yet been finalized by the city, which when done will be updated on the Snowhaven Facebook page and through the city website.
