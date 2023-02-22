GRANGEVILLE — “So far, it’s been a great season,” said Gabe Forsmann, manager for Snowhaven Ski Area, with good attendance and the hoped-for potential to meet or exceed its record year.
The municipally owned and operated ski and tubing hill has done about 5,500 in ticket sales as of last week, according to Forsmann. The average is about 6,700 every year, and he hopes to get to the 6,000 mark for this season. Last year, the hill had a record year, grossing around $180,000.
“Hopefully we break that record,” he said, “that it keeps going up from here and keeps up that trend.”
Forsmann said this has been a good season with customers enjoying the extras being offered this year, notably the additional features — jumps and rails — to the runs.
“We’ve added these to entice people to come back and to give them other things to do while they are up there,” he said. “Definitely we’re a beginner hill, but adding these features gives something for intermediate and advanced skiers to hone their skills on.”
Headed into the season, the struggle was to find enough employees — specifically, lift operators — to staff the hill. While the city met that goal, Forsmann said it was a struggle to get people to work following the Christmas break.
“We have a full crew,” he said, noting it takes a special kind of person who not only wants to work up there, but also enjoys it. “It’s an awesome crew to work with there. They really love their job, and that’s what it takes.”
This marks Forsmann’s second year as hill manager; however, this will be his ninth season overall working at Snowhaven that began when he was just starting high school.
“Even before I was in high school,” he said, “when I would go up there I thought, ‘This would be a cool place to work. It looks like so much fun.’”
Since then, “definitely, there’s a huge learning curve up there,” he said, a juggling game in working on aspects from operations to attendance. “It takes a lot to get in that groove,” he continued, “but once you learn things it is just second nature.”
Even though the snow remains good for skiing, the hill is already set to finish its final three weekends for the season, ending with its last day of operations, tentatively, on March 11. For the majority of its customer base, which is out of the Lewiston and Moscow area, the numbers start dropping off around this time as weather warms in the Lewis-Clark Valley and spring sports start.
Meanwhile, find out conditions for the hill on its Facebook page or by calling the ski line at 208-983-3866.
“The biggest part of making that hill run smoothly is good employees and good customers,” Forsmann said, “and this year we’ve had both.”
