GRANGEVILLE — “So far, it’s been a great season,” said Gabe Forsmann, manager for Snowhaven Ski Area, with good attendance and the hoped-for potential to meet or exceed its record year.

The municipally owned and operated ski and tubing hill has done about 5,500 in ticket sales as of last week, according to Forsmann. The average is about 6,700 every year, and he hopes to get to the 6,000 mark for this season. Last year, the hill had a record year, grossing around $180,000.

