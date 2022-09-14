Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill photo

Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — A $600K-plus windfall in federal funds has spurred the Grangeville City Council to direct these toward the municipally owned and operated Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill. Whether funds will go toward a renovation, or perhaps a completely new facility, is yet undetermined as the city pursues a steering committee to evaluate facility needs for subsequent determination.

“This money is like a gift. We’re never going to see it again,” said councilor Beryl Grant, during discussion at the Sept. 6 council meeting. As funding options, as well as city monies, are limited for facility improvements, “This is an opportunity to figure out what the best use is for it out there,” she said.

