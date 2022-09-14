GRANGEVILLE — A $600K-plus windfall in federal funds has spurred the Grangeville City Council to direct these toward the municipally owned and operated Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill. Whether funds will go toward a renovation, or perhaps a completely new facility, is yet undetermined as the city pursues a steering committee to evaluate facility needs for subsequent determination.
“This money is like a gift. We’re never going to see it again,” said councilor Beryl Grant, during discussion at the Sept. 6 council meeting. As funding options, as well as city monies, are limited for facility improvements, “This is an opportunity to figure out what the best use is for it out there,” she said.
“This is a good use of the money,” said councilor Scott Winkler later in discussion, reflecting council consensus, who advocated a steering committee to determine not just facility needs, but as well that state agencies that provided initial grant funding for the current building are on board with any or all changes.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy reported to the council on city receipt of two ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) payments totaling $696,266.03. Mayor Wes Lester reminded the council that a year ago it pledged to CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Administration) 10% of these funds to go toward regional broadband upgrades. Kennedy said this leaves $626,640.03 that, as per federal guidelines, can be directed to city services.
“I’m not saying water and sewer don’t need it,” Lester said, “but I really don’t know where we’re going to get more money for Snowhaven,” apart from raising fees, which if they go too high will discourage people from coming to the hill. The current facility was developed with a grant from the Idaho Department of Water Conservation, and the requirements with this, he explained, essentially state the city can’t close the hill, nor can it lease it.
What’s the situation of the current facility? Both Lester and hill assistant manager Scott Wasem laid out a laundry list of needs including expansion of the lodge, rental shop and ski patrol facility, housing for the groomer, need for a maintenance shop and improvements to the T-bar. But there are problems also, notably the lodge’s limited space that is prohibitive for bathroom expansion and location of plumbing within the brick walls.
“And Beryl is right,” Wasem said, referring to the councilor’s earlier comment that, “as soon as we touch anything, we have to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible.”
“This is really endless up there on what they’re going to need,” Lester said.
The case for funding Snowhaven improvements was also highlighted by the growth in attendance, just seen from Wasem’s perspective from when he first came on as hill manager in 1999. That year, he said the hill gross income was $33,000 compared with $172,000 last year, from about 1,000 tickets sold in 1999 to almost 7,000 last year. On the 2021 Christmas break alone, he said the hill put out 600 tickets in one day. As part of any facility changes, Wasem advocated for expanding not only the basement, but the public space upstairs to accommodate the 200 to 250 tickets a day they average when open.
“It’s really endless up there, what they’re going to need,” Lester said, “and this is one place some of that, the rest of that or all of that [ARPA funds] could go. It’s kind of a windfall for the city.”
An advantage Lester explained is that state agencies may be more open to funding to keep the facility open and serving the public, and that ARPA funds would serve as the required match money for this. Kennedy said as per requirements, the ARPA funds needed to be obligated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Lester emphasized these deadlines for council action to move on plans for engineering evaluations, site plans and pursuing grant funding. Winkler added they also need to coordinate first with the state agency that granted funds for Snowhaven (the Idaho Department of Water Conservation) as “they may say yea or nay, we don’t care what money you’ve got.”
“Well, they have to let us do something with the building,” Lester said. “Sooner or later, it’s ending up in a big pile.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.