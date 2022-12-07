GRANGEVILLE —Last week’s snow was plenty and to spare for skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the hill outside Grangeville.
“We’re on track to open Dec. 17,” said Gabe Forsmann, hill manager for Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill. Last Thursday’s Dec. 1, snowstorm put 12 inches across the facility that, as of last week measured 13 to 14 packed inches at the base, and 16 to 18 packed inches at the top.
Staffing is adequate; however, Forsmann noted they could use three to four more lift operators.
“We can operate without them, but it just makes the job harder for the rest of the employees,” he said.
Getting those additional personnel will allow the hill to run more shifts, and also that employees — who receive a free lift pass as part of their employment — get to enjoy the hill, as well, he said.
“It will just make it a lot safer and more comfortable for everyone,” Forsmann said.
Offerings remain the same for the city owned and operated facility with seven ski runs, two tubing runs and rope tow. The lodge provides a rental shop and lunch counter. The hill operates on weekends and some holidays. Fees were increased at the hill this year, including the day pass that is now $24.
Expect more activity on the slopes this season. Building off last year, Forsmann said they will be putting in contouring to provide more jumps, rails and fun boxes.
“We started this last year,” he said, and they are expanding these offerings to provide more excitement to keep people on the hill longer and to get them to come back.
For those looking for lessons in skiing or snowboarding, the hill has three to four instructors for drop-ins. As well, Snowhaven offers a three-week course (all day for three weekends) that includes rentals, lift pass and lunch
This is Forsmann’s second season as hill manager, coming on in 2021. However, this is his eighth season working at Snowhaven.
“I’ve done a multitude of jobs there,” he said, across the range of operations, and mentoring under former hill manager, Scott Wasem, “and I graduated to this position.”
“It’s been going good, especially in dealing with the public,” he continued, “in making Snowhaven available to everyone.”
An interesting anniversary for the hill, this marks the 50th year for the T-bar to have been in service at Snowhaven, according to Forsmann. Made by Hall Ski-Lift Co., of Watertown, N.Y., the T-bar was put in the summer of 1972 and started service that season.
“And it’s still chugging along! We’ve been maintaining it, and kept it going strong,” he said, “and it still continues to serve our guests.”
Forsmann restored the original cast-aluminum installation plaque this fall, which is on display in the lodge, along with historic photos showing the history of the ski hill.
For information, call Snowhaven at 208-983-3866, and follow them on Facebook for regular condition updates through the operating season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.