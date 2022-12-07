Students get snow gear photo

Getting ready for the winter recreation season. The annual Snowhaven Ski Swap was held Nov. 18 and 19 at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. A fundraiser for Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill, the event featured new and consignment ski and snowboarding equipment, and clothing, for sale.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE —Last week’s snow was plenty and to spare for skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the hill outside Grangeville.

“We’re on track to open Dec. 17,” said Gabe Forsmann, hill manager for Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill. Last Thursday’s Dec. 1, snowstorm put 12 inches across the facility that, as of last week measured 13 to 14 packed inches at the base, and 16 to 18 packed inches at the top.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments