GRANGEVILLE — Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill has fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns. At a special meeting last week, the Grangeville City Council unanimously approved to not open the municipally owned hill for the 2020-2021 season due to logistical issues in meeting requirements to comply with state guidelines.
“Honestly, this is sad for Grangeville,” said Mayor Wes Lester at the Nov. 18 meeting, held by conference call due to covid guidelines. “This would be something for the community to do, especially this year, something to look forward to; to go to the ski hill and go tubing for the day. But it’s just not going to work.”
For those patrons holding items for this season, such as a gift certificate or punch card, the city will extend those to be applicable for the 2021-22 ski season.
The decision to close came at the recommendation of ski hill manager Mark Vandlik, during a Nov. 16 report to the council.
“Logistically, I don’t know how we’d do it up there,” Vandlik told the council that Monday.
At issue is complying with the current state’s modified stage 2 guidelines on limiting public and private gatherings to 10 people; during discussion, the counicl noted it was already questioning how the city could manage hill operations under stage 3 that allowed for no more than 50. The hill doesn’t have the ability to move the ticketing and rental to an outside location, which some resorts in the state have been working during the summer to build new infrastructure to accommodate. Additional staff would be needed to monitor lodge occupancy as per guidelines, and to sanitize equipment (including T-bar) and bathrooms.
Staffing is another issue, as both Lester and Vandlik expressed the hill workforce can be hard to recruit, and many are older individuals, some in their 60s and 70s who are already concerned with covid and whether it’s worth the risk — in close proximity to provide tube and lift services — for what they are being paid. If those individuals decided not to go to work, due to what the covid situation was at the time, this could impact hill operations, notably the ski lift that requires operators be older than 18.
“The bigger hills have been planning for this for most of the summer,” Lester said, “but the city doesn’t have the manpower, it doesn’t have the funds, it’s not set up for that type of situation.”
The annual Snowhaven Ski Swap, set for Dec. 11-12, has been canceled, due to its main vendor pulling out. The fund-raiser is coordinated by the Snowhaven Ski Patrol.
Heading into the season, the Idaho Ski Areas Association (ISAA) affirmed current health mitigation strategies related to COVID-19 will continue to be in place through the winter, including requiring facial coverings in public spaces – including lift lines and indoors – and maintaining physical distance. According to ISAA, many ski resorts are limiting or not allowing indoor seating and dining, and several have purchased tents to expand that outside or are operating food trucks. Also, as many transactions as possible ranging from lift ticket sales to liability waivers are going online.
As well, city liability is a concern, and the city is insured through ICRMP (Idaho Counties Risk Management Program), which is abiding by state covid guidelines. Lester questioned city attorney Adam Green during the Monday meeting on this point.
“You need to meet those guidelines if you are going to operate,” Green said. “If you don’t, and something happens, we’re going to be in a bad spot.”
Though closed, the hill will still incur some operational expenses, such as for utilities, and items already under way in preparation for opening. According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, these last include improvements to the rental shop and repairs to the groomer; both will be ready for the 2021-22 season. These expenses will be met out of Snowhaven’s savings fund.
Council discussion recognized the issues involved in maintaining facility sanitization, ensuring social distancing and that facility occupancy was kept to the 10 and fewer limit.
“We don’t have anything in place that will accommodate the governor’s rules,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “How can we possibly open?
Council consensus was closing the hill this season would be a no-win situation.
“Damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” said councilor Amy Farris. “Someone would be upset if it’s open, and if it’s not open, people will be upset. Either way, we’d be in a sad spot.”
