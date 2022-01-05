SESECH — Investigation continues by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) on a New Year’s Day snowmobiling accident that claimed the life of a Boise woman.

Emma Mills, 23, died at the scene on the Warren Wagon Road.

According to ICSO, dispatch received a call Jan. 1 around 4:10 p.m. about a snowmobile accident between Sesech Summit and Sesech Meadows. The caller advised CPR was in progress.

Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching Air St. Luke’s and McCall Fire and Rescue.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to her family and friends during the difficult time,” according to an ICSO statement.

