SESECH — Investigation continues by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) on a New Year’s Day snowmobiling accident that claimed the life of a Boise woman.
Emma Mills, 23, died at the scene on the Warren Wagon Road.
According to ICSO, dispatch received a call Jan. 1 around 4:10 p.m. about a snowmobile accident between Sesech Summit and Sesech Meadows. The caller advised CPR was in progress.
Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching Air St. Luke’s and McCall Fire and Rescue.
“Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to her family and friends during the difficult time,” according to an ICSO statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.