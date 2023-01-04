POWELL — A minor injury accident with a state snowplow on U.S. Highway 12 last month is one of several in the Gem State this season so far, and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is advising the public how to be safe when driving around these vehicles.
According to Ellen Mattila, ITD public information officer, no serious injuries were reported Dec. 19, at 11:57 a.m. when an unidentified driver lost control and slid into the ITD plow head-on, damaging both vehicles. The crash occurred at mp 132.9, 29 miles west of Powell.
“The plow’s front blade was damaged,” she said, “but the truck itself was ok. They put on a new blade, and the plow was back in service the same day.”
Idaho State Police is currently investigating this crash.
With this incident, ITD reports drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows so far this season. Last year reported a total 11 strikes. Unlike the US12 incident, the two last crashes reported Dec. 20 — in Coeur d’Alene and Athol — took both plows out of service for a storm system in that area last week.
“This issue affects everyone, not just the people involved in the crash. Every plow that is hit causes a domino effect making conditions worse,” said ITD operations foreman, Shannon Thornton. “There are fewer plows on the road to deal with the snow that is still falling, and our crews have to spend precious time recovering equipment instead of plowing.”
ITD provides drivers these reminders on safe operation around state snowplows:
1. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends from the right side of the vehicle, which can be hard to see when the snow is flying. Drivers passing on the right and hitting the wing plow is the most common plow-related crash.
2. Give plows room to work and avoid their blind spots.
3. Be patient. The safest place to be is behind the plow.
4. Plows often work in tandem to clear multiple lanes. Never get in between the tandem plows.
5. If you are involved in a crash or stopped on the side of the road for any reason, remain in your vehicle for your safety and for the safety of our plow operators.
