Idaho Transportation Department graphic of a snowplow

Idaho Transportation Department graphic illustrating the blind spots for its snowplows.

 Contributed graphic / ITD

POWELL — A minor injury accident with a state snowplow on U.S. Highway 12 last month is one of several in the Gem State this season so far, and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is advising the public how to be safe when driving around these vehicles.

According to Ellen Mattila, ITD public information officer, no serious injuries were reported Dec. 19, at 11:57 a.m. when an unidentified driver lost control and slid into the ITD plow head-on, damaging both vehicles. The crash occurred at mp 132.9, 29 miles west of Powell.

