GREENCREEK — Ag producers are invited to hear on innovations and industry updates as part of the 9th annual Soil Health Workshop. This is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 9 a.m.
Featured speakers include Scott Gail from the Spokane Soil Conservation District, presenting “Regenerative Agriculture;” Doug Finkelnburg from the University of Idaho will present “Herbicide Resistant Weeds;” and Sanford Eigenbrode, University of Idaho, will discuss the ”Climate Smart Grant.”
Local producer Brent Uhlorn from Idaho County will discuss his participation in a Conservation Innovation Project with the “Harvest Weed Seed Control System.”
There will also be a grower panel. Mike and Linda Jackson, producers from Clearwater County, will discuss CAFO/manure spreading, and Tom Gehring will present “Soil Testing/Amendments.”
This educational workshop is hosted by the Lewis Soil Conservation District, Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District. Pesticide and CCA Recertification credits have been applied for. Registration and lunch fee is $5 at the door. Door prizes will be awarded.
The districts would like to recognize and thank the following sponsors: 208 Seeds, AgriGro, Atlas Concrete, Barenbrug, USA, Inc., Bell Equipment, Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Branson Farms, Camas Prairie Insurance, CHS Primeland, CJ Air, Clearwater Seed, Columbia Grain, Cottonwood Credit Union, Diesel and Machine, Hillco, HUB International, Kuther Air Service, McGregor, Nezperce Ag, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Precision Bio, Riggers Clearwater Farms, Seeds Inc, St John Hardware, Stonebraker McQuary Agency, and Winchester Ridge Rock and Excavation.
Sign up early for the workshop by contacting the Lewis Soil Conservation District at 208-937-2291, ext. 3, or by e-mailing: lewisscd@outlook.com.
