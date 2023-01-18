GREENCREEK — Ag producers are invited to hear on innovations and industry updates as part of the 9th annual Soil Health Workshop. This is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Greencreek Community Hall.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 9 a.m.

