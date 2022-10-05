Citing multiple violations of the Clean Water Act, a federal court last week fined a California man $150,000 for suction dredge mining activities on the South Fork of the Clearwater River during a three-year period.
Additionally, defendant Shannon Poe will be barred from suction dredge mining on the South Fork unless he obtains and complies with obtaining required permits.
According to a Sept. 28 order by Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond E. Patricco, U.S. District Court of Idaho, Poe suction dredge mined 42 days on the South Fork during the 2014, 2015 and 2018 dredge seasons (running from July 5-Aug.15 each year) without obtaining an NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit as required under the federal Clean Water Act (CWA).
Poe is the founder and president of the American Mining Rights Association, based in Coulterville. In court records, it was determined Poe mined up to six ounces of gold across 2014, 2015, and 2018. At an estimated value of $1,754 per ounce, according to the court, the value of Poe’s unpermitted haul amounts to at least $10,524.
Through these actions, the Idaho Conservation League — which initiated the suit against Poe — argued he violated the CWA each of the 42 times he dredged on the South Fork without a permit. Poe countered his actions did not actually add pollutants and did not require an NPDES or other CWA permit; and even if this did, those are dredged or fill material regulated under the CWA and do not require an NPDES permit. Poe further argued any discharges of dredged or fill material from his mining are only “incidental fallback, making them exempt under the CWA.
In a June 4 summary judgment the court agreed with the Idaho Conservation League, which brought the suit, that Poe’s suction dredge mining added pollutants to the South Fork, thus requiring an NPDES permit. Earlier, the court had concluded Poe’s dredge mining added pollutants to the South Fork, noting this activity, “...does not simply transfer water ... it excavates rock, gravel, sand and sediment from the riverbed and then adds those materials back to the river — this time, in suspended form.”
ICL presented the South Fork as a vital fishery, inhabited by many native fish, including those listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act; and it is also still listed as an “impaired” water body because it fails to meet CWA standards for sediment and temperature pollution. Expert testimony noted Poe’s activities during these three seasons affected algae, invertebrates and fish; and that fine sediment brought to the substrate surface or suspended in the water column by Poe’s dredges, “...did not disappear from the river, however, but did contribute incrementally to degraded aquatic habitat locally for miles downstream on the [South Fork] and eventually to the mainstem Clearwater River.”
Potentially, Poe faced a maximum penalty of $1,957,041, based on $37,500 per violation for a total 25 violations in 2014 and 2015, and $59,973 per violation for 17 violations in 2018.
“These violations are unquestionably serious,” wrote Magistrate Patricco. “They not only violated the law, but also caused environmental harm by lowering water quality. But in assessing the “seriousness” of these violations, it is important to keep in mind that suction dredge mining is allowed on the [South Fork]. In other words, this is not a case of Mr. Poe suction dredge mining at a time and place where it was not lawfully permitted. His problem is that he repeatedly suction dredge mined without an NPDES permit (even if he did have a state IDWR permit with some — though not completely — overlapping best management practices).”
