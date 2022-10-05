District Court image

Citing multiple violations of the Clean Water Act, a federal court last week fined a California man $150,000 for suction dredge mining activities on the South Fork of the Clearwater River during a three-year period.

Additionally, defendant Shannon Poe will be barred from suction dredge mining on the South Fork unless he obtains and complies with obtaining required permits.

