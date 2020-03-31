An earthquake reported in Central Idaho shook across the Gem State late Tuesday afternoon, March 31, with Idaho County residents reporting the less-than-a-minute experience.
Preliminary reports from the U.S. Geological Service report the 6.5-magnitude quake occurred at 4:52 p.m (PT), 72 kilometers west of Challis at a depth of 10 kilometers. A USGS intensity map had reports of the quake being felt across multiple states – as far south as Salt Lake City, north of Spokane, and into Helena, Mont.
Shortly after the event, area residents started sharing personal accounts of the experience on social media accounts.
(Updates on this story will be reported as more information becomes available.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.