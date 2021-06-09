David Spencer photo

David Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood, involved in Salmon River boating accident.

Being at the right place at the right time led searchers last week to discover the body of David Andrew Spencer, 31, who drowned in a May boating accident on the Salmon River.

According to Undersheriff Brian Hewson, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, three individuals who had been looking for Spencer since the accident occurred, notified the office last Wednesday evening, June 2, approximately at 6:45 p.m. of finding the body. It was located approximately 19 miles below where the accident occurred near Pine Bar Recreation Area.

“It was a stroke of luck, fate, that they were at that location at that time,” Hewson said, “especially that far down the river.”

“We’re just hoping this helps the family and aids in a bit of closure for them,” he said.

Spencer went missing following a May 22 accident, in which the boat he and his brother, Peter, were in flipped over at Demon Drop Rapids. Neither man was wearing a life jacket. Peter got out onto the east side of the river and reached a residence to call for assistance.

David was married, and the couple has seven young children.

To assist the family, the David Spencer Children’s Legacy Fund was set up on GoFundMe.com two days following the accident. As of Monday, June 7, the fund had raised $92,854 toward a $100,000 goal. To donate: www.gofundme.com/f/the-david-spencer-childrens-legacy-fund.

The initial search effort mobilized multiple public and private entities, along with numerous volunteers.

“We want to express our condolences to the family,” Hewson said, “and give a thank you to all of the volunteers who were involved, especially the three local gentlemen who were doing what they were doing to help find him.”

