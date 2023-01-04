GRANGEVILLE — One hundred years of ag in the family.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, Grangeville residents Craig and Jane Spencer accepted a Century Ranch Award, presented by Earl H. Bennett, ISHA trustee.
The award recognizes the Spencer family has lived on the same land just south of Grangeville purchased by Craig’s grandfather (also named Craig) in 1903. Craig passed the ranch on to his son, John, (Craig’s dad) in 1927.
The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership of the Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Historical Society (ISHA), was created to recognize the importance and extraordinary contributions of Gem State farming and ranching pioneers by honoring those families who have farmed or ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago, and at least 40 acres of the original parcel of land is still maintained as part of the present holding.
Since the program began in 1990, more than 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated Idaho Century farms or ranches.
The ranch evolved from a Guernsey dairy to a sheep operation. During World War II, when herders were not available, the ranch switched to cattle.
Both Craig and Jane are knowledgeable about the history of the area. Craig’s grandmother was Laura Wood. Her grandfather, John Wood, of Slate Creek, was one of the delegates to the first Idaho territorial legislature held in Lewiston in 1863. The family history also includes a chapter of a native woman named Tolo, who warned the miners at Florence of the beginning of the Nez Perce conflict in 1877 and for whom Tolo Lake is named.
The Spencer family has been an integral part in Grangeville history. Craig’s dad, John, served on the State Board of Education and was a founder of the Grangeville General Hospital. Craig’s mother, Carmelita, served on the hospital board and was one of the founders of the Bicentennial Museum in Grangeville.
Currently, the ranch is operated by Craig and Jane’s son, Lee, and his wife, Rose. The family continues to support local interests, including the museum.
