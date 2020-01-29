GRANGEVILLE – Six-year-old Jace Adkison will be the first to tell you he is excited about his new legs.
“He’s been really positive about everything,” Mom Alyssa Adkison said.
In November 2019, Jace underwent cutting edge surgery. However, his story started long before that.
*
On Nov. 22, 2013, Jon and Alyssa Adkison were at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Alyssa, 31 weeks pregnant, was having severe pain.
“We didn’t know what was wrong, but Dr. Jessup did an ultrasound,” Alyssa explained. The diagnosis was placenta abruption – when the placenta separates early from the uterus.
At first, the couple – who had a 5-year-old daughter, Kaleia, at home -- thought Alyssa would be life-flighted to Spokane for the birth. There wasn’t time for that.
Alyssa had an emergency c-section in Grangeville. Jace was born weighing four pounds, 15 ounces. While Alyssa was recovering from anesthesia, baby Jace was being revived.
“He was without oxygen for several minutes,” Alyssa explained.
Life Flight would come into the picture again, this time in a double dose: Alyssa and Jon flew out to Spokane in one plane while Jace was placed in another.
“It was crazy – definitely not what we expected to happen,” Alyssa said.
The next month was a whirlwind of activity and time spent at the hospital while Jace, who had to be intubated and received oxygen, grew stronger. Alyssa received care and was released after two days. Her parents took care of Kaleia while she stayed in a hotel close by to Jace.
The family was finally complete before Christmas in 2013, and life continued as normal for the Adkison family.
“We didn’t really notice anything at first – we didn’t have experience with a premature baby, so we just thought Jace was catching up,” Jon said.
Alyssa agreed.
“We thought he was just slower to do things because of being premature,” she said. “He didn’t walk until 26 months.”
They had noticed his gait was different and questioned their doctor who agreed something wasn’t quite right.
“She did some assessments and talked to us and then I went home and did what she said not to do,” Alyssa recalled. “I Googled the symptoms.”
By the time Jace had a medical diagnosis, Alyssa said she had already diagnosed her son.
“I knew he had cerebral palsy,” she said.
Jace met with a specialist and had a brain scan that showed scarring on his brain. This was due to the time at birth that he was deprived of oxygen, Alyssa explained.
“He has a mild form – it doesn’t affect his intellect or his speech,” she said.
Jon and Alyssa continued to notice some differences in their son and other children his age, including a tightening of his leg muscles.
“He was just so stiff when he sat or walked,” Alyssa said.
He began participating in physical and occupational therapies, but Alyssa said she was always researching what more could be done.
“We have always wanted to give him the best life possible,” she said.
Jace’s left leg and hand are more affected than his right, and Jon said he would fall many times while walking.
“It’s hard to see,” he shook his head. “You just want him to be able to move without falling.”
It was in 2019 when, during her research, Alyssa came across a surgery for certain cerebral palsy patients called selective dorsal rhizotomy. This is when a surgical procedure is performed on the lower spinal cord. The nerves are separated then identified via an electrical stimulation. The nerves that lead to too much muscle tone, which is a condition of cerebral palsy and spasticity, are then cut.
Jace fell into the “perfect patient” scenario for the procedure as he was not quite 6 and his cerebral palsy is considered mild. However, the surgery is still a huge risk.
“You’re dealing with spine – I mean, that could determine if he ever walks again,” Alyssa said. “What if the surgery makes it worse?”
In the end, the specialists and surgeons agreed the surgery would be a good fit for Jace.
Jace was excited at the prospect.
“He was saying, ‘I’m going to get brand new legs,’” Jon smiled.
As his first month of life was spent in a hospital, so was the first month of his 6th year. Again, the family endured separations and time away from job and family as this time they spent their month at Seattle Children’s Hospital. By this time, the family had also welcomed a new baby, Eli, now a year old.
Following the surgery, Jace had to spend three days flat on his back. Then, the hard work began: Five hours a day of therapies. A kindergarten student at Sts. Peter and Paul School, Jace also participated in school time at the hospital.
*
Back at home and in the swing of things in their “normal” schedule now, life with Jace is much different.
“He was running through the house the other day,” Jon laughed. “But he twisted his ankle, so that has slowed him up a bit now.”
Alyssa said he can now flatten his left foot.
“When I saw that flat-footed walk,” she shook her head, smiling.
Jace still has a long road – therapy four days a week, knee immobilizers at night, day and night leg braces and sometimes a wheelchair when his legs get too weak.
“He has to build up strength – it hasn’t even been two months since surgery,” Alyssa reminded.
The Adkisons thank their son’s school as they have “been amazing making any adaptations for Jace and making sure he isn’t left out of anything! Especially his teacher, Katie Rupp. She has gone above and beyond to help Jace in class. She even helps carry him in his wheelchair down the stairs to morning assembly and lunch,” Alyssa said.
“We’re happy though,” she emphasized. “Whatever we can do to make life better, that’s what we’re doing.”
