Following an Idaho State Police investigation, a Spokane, Wash., man has been charged in last fall’s property damage accident on Grangeville’s Main Street.
Meanwhile, Inland Title & Escrow is poised to begin thousands of dollars in building and related repairs caused during the October 2022 incident.
Seth A. Molnar, 20, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and reckless driving. He is set for a March 7 arraignment on these charges in Idaho County Magistrate Court.
Charges resulted from an Oct. 26, 2022, crash reported around 1:43 a.m. on Main Street between Idaho and B streets. According to ISP, a 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the right shoulder.
Traveling at an unspecified but high rate of speed, the vehicle struck an Avista light pole in front of Cloninger’s Marketplace and came back on the roadway. Still continuing westbound, the vehicle crossed over the center of the roadway and off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow building at 524 Main Street.
Molnar was identified as the driver and transported to Syringa Hospital.
“The poor building looks like a crime scene. We want to fix that,” said Ericka Troberg, owner, Inland Title & Escrow.
Estimates at this point are more than $26,000, mostly to address building damage that includes a cracked foundation and buckled floorboards. Repairs will be covered by insurance.
Troberg said business has continued, though it has been difficult for clients as access is for the duration through the rear entrance, and parking at the location is limited. Payment drop-offs have also been affected as a temporary measure, an outside lockbox, didn’t protect items from the weather.
“We’re still here, we’re still operating,” she said, emphasizing the building is safe to occupy, and room is available for working with clients. Any closures for repairs will be updated through their Facebook and website pages.
“We’ll see some excitement when they start,” Troberg said, as the front of the building is expected to be removed as part of repair work. This could begin as early as next month, depending on weather and what contractors are available, as she noted there is much construction currently going on.
“Please come in,” she said, and recommended clients call with any questions.
According to the charging document, Molnar is alleged to have operated a motor vehicle “carelessly and heedlessly; without due caution and circumspection and at a speed or in a manner to be likely to endanger persons or property.”
Also in the document, Molnar is alleged to have had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .151% at the time of the crash. In Idaho, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08% or more
Grangeville City Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the initial investigation.
