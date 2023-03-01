Following an Idaho State Police investigation, a Spokane, Wash., man has been charged in last fall’s property damage accident on Grangeville’s Main Street.

Meanwhile, Inland Title & Escrow is poised to begin thousands of dollars in building and related repairs caused during the October 2022 incident.

