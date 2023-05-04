U.S. Forest Service (USFS) logo

Personnel across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, along with their interagency partners and neighbors, are set for spring prescribed burning operations across North Central Idaho.

According to the agency, these projects help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and create better protection around communities from future wildfires. Prescribed burning may continue throughout the spring when fuel and weather conditions become favorable.

