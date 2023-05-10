If conditions allow, approximately 7,000 acres of national forest lands across multiple ranger districts are slated to be treated with prescribed fire this spring across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
According to the agency, these projects help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and create better protection around communities from future wildfires. Prescribed burning may continue throughout the spring when fuel and weather conditions become favorable.
Prescribed burns are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan. Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with the National Weather Service, local cooperators, counties and partners. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are favorable. When prescription criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.
“Prescribed fire has proven to be a highly effective tool for reducing the build-up of grasses, brush, and timber litter that become volatile vectors of fire spread during hot-dry periods in north central Idaho” states Kevin Pfister, Fire Staff Officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Moose Creek Ranger District
Up to 60 acres planned in the Lowell WUI (Wildland-Urban Interface) project area. Public may encounter firefighting personnel and short-duration smoke impacts to Forest Service Road (FSR) 317 (Coolwater Road) east of Lowell.
Up to 260 acres planned on the Greenhorn and Uncle Morris prescribed fire units. Some ignition operations began recently and may continue as conditions allow.
Salmon River Ranger District
Potential for 5,000 acres planned across three different projects. Clean Slate Rx: Located on the north side of Slate Creek drainage between North Fork campground and Willow Flats; Windy Shingle South TS; and Crown Royal TS: Located in the Florence Basin.
Red River Ranger District
Up to 980 acres of ignitions across three different projects located near Elk City. South Township, about two miles south of Elk City. Possible short-duration smoke impacts to FSR 222 and Elk City. Dutch Oven, about seven miles west of Elk City along FSR #9815 Possible short-duration smoke impacts along State Highway 14, FSR 1808, FSR 1199 and Elk City. Muddy Moose, about nine miles west of Elk City along FSR 1808. Possible short-duration smoke along State Highway 14, FSR 1808, FSR 1199 and Elk City.
North Fork Ranger District
North Fork Ponderosa Pines Restoration, one mile west of Washington Creek Campground to Kelly Work Center. Public may encounter possible delays from fire personnel and/or smoke along FSR 247 and FSR 250 during operations. Lower Orogrande TS Piles burning scheduled.
For information, call the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Fire Information Line at 208-935-6134.
