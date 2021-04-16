KAMIAH – Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials have announced plans today for their annual spring prescribed fire projects. Planned ignitions will begin as early as this weekend when weather and fuel conditions become optimal for achieving management objectives while minimizing smoke impacts to surrounding communities. Weather, fuel and smoke conditions will be closely monitored, and the prescribed burning program will continue as long as conditions remain favorable.
Prescribed fire, combined with mechanical and/or hand thinning treatments are effective land management tools used to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels. This action minimizes the overall risk to public and firefighter safety, while improving forage and habitat for wildlife.
Short duration trail and area closures may be implemented for public and firefighter safety during prescribed burn activities. Information can be found at http://bit.ly/2HMxNam_Alerts_and_Notices.
The planned prescribed fires by ranger districts are as follows:
• Doc Denny TS- 390 acres across multiple units located on Tamarack Ridge 11 miles Southeast of Grangeville.
• French Liquor TS- 26 acres across two units located near Florence, ID
• East Saddle Project – 400 to 500 acres, 3 days Landscape burning for Wildlife Habitat Restoration, Project is located East of Kelly Forks Work Center along FS Road #255
• Preacher Dewey Project – 2 Logging Units, 30 total acres, located 2 miles east of Pierce Idaho
Ignitions could occur between 4/21 and 5/28/2021:
• Strychnine Pines TS- Units 2 and 3 (~100 acres): approx. 5 miles NE of Harvard Idaho in the Palouse River drainage off Forest Road 768.
• Uncle Morris Stewardship- Units 4 and 15 (~80 acres): approx. 4 miles north of Elk River Idaho in the Elk Creek drainage off Forest Road 1969.
• Upper Basin Stewardship- Units 4, 16, 17A, 17B, 38, and 38A (~150 acres): approx. 4 miles north of Elk River Idaho in the Elk Creek drainage off Forest Road 3805
• Johnson Creek Fuels- (75 acres): approx. 4 miles north of Elk River Idaho in the Elk Creek drainage off Forest Road 3805.
• White Pine Mulch- (90 acres): approx. 4 miles east of Sanders Idaho near West Dennis off Forest Road 377.
• Orogrande Fuels TS- 12 acres Located near the community of Orogrande along Forest Road 233 (Crooked River Road) near the junction of Road 522 (Deadwood Road)
• Muddy Moose TS- 125 acres across multiple units located West of the Elk City Township between Newsome Creek and Elk Summit Lookout along Forest Roads 307, 1808, and 471.
Information on the location and timing of these prescribed burns is available at district offices, or contact Jim Wimer, 208-451-4654 or james.wimer@usda.gov.
