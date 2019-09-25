RIGGINS – The annual Salmon River Art Guild show and sale is set for Riggins, 121 S. Lodge St. (behind the Chevron), Oct. 5 and 6.
Fine art, and artisan gift shop and silent auction will all be held.
The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) and Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (MT). Free admission, with lots of parking.
