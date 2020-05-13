RIGGINS – Salmon River Joint School District 243 voted unanimously to pursue a two-week summer school option at its April 20th board meeting.
The meeting was held on-line and can now be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRAS1aDsmh4.
“This summer session would be in August, and would provide a chance for kids to complete assignments and classes as catch-up prior to the start of school,” superintendent Jim Doramus said.
The board discussed the difficulties and challenges of getting all students on board with education plans since the soft closure of schools since mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I know it’s tough on parents who cannot be home, or families, who are having a difficult time getting adequate Internet access,” said Salmon River Junior-Senior High School Principal Kyle Ewing.
“What about the students who are simply not engaging?” asked trustee Eric Hook.
Ewing explained staff has identified about 17 kids in middle and high school, which represents about 25 percent of those enrolled, who are not engaging.
“What are we doing to incentivize these kids?” Hook asked.
“We are working to find ways to help them,” Ewing said, adding issues are “multidimensional” and can range from lack of support and technology to depression or social issues.
“A lot of these kids were having a tough time when school was in session,” Doramus added.
Ewing said a three-tiered plan to allow or remove privileges for the fall is being worked on.
“I believe, in the end, when we’re through all this, we will come out a lot stronger on the other end,” Ewing said,
“We certainly don’t want to beat these kids down who are struggling,” trustee Laina Walkington said.
Doramus said the summer school session is planned as a way to reach out to those students, as well as give a refresher to other students, before the start of school. State literary funds will help pay for summer school.
Trustee John Pottenger questioned if students know if they do not keep up their grades, their opportunities to play sports may be compromised.
“Yes, they’re aware. There are no free passes,” Doramus said.
Trustee Barbara Hawkins inquired about senior projects.
“They are still required – the format for presentation will just be a bit different,” Ewing said.
Doramus expressed gratefulness to the staff and community for working together through the COVID-19 crisis.
