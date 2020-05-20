RIGGINS – “We have three main needs,” for the coming year, Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Jim Doramus at the April 20 board meeting. The meeting was made available via a YouTube video.
Doramus told the board a breakout at the elementary school would allow for all classes to be single grade, rather than multiage; a P.E./health teacher; and a history/government teacher would all help.
Doramus said he did not have the whole financial picture right now, pre-levy and state budget commitments.
“However, I’m going into my eighth year here, and each year we’ve had carryover,” he said. “I think it’s time to start some of this reserve on our needs.”
He told the board if they wait until May to make decisions, the application pool will become much smaller.
“We’ve had some of these same areas we’ve been trying to fix ever since I’ve been here,” he said.
Board members voiced concerns about sustainability and desire for a more nailed-down financial proposal.
The board decided to revisit the needs when Doramus has a more detailed proposal of the costs and process.
