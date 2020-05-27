RIGGINS – At its May 18 board meeting, Salmon River Joint School District 243 Business Manager Michelle Hollon said a 9 percent insurance increase will be figured into the 2020-21 budget.
“[Agent] Don Solberg let us know this could be the increase – it could also be less, but this is a safe figure to budget,” she explained. She said the increase is coming mainly from the district’s insurance pool moving to a higher age bracket overall. The district currently pays 100 percent of employee insurance premiums and 80 percent of their family member’s premiums.
“This is right in the ballpark, as the state pool is at about an 8 and one-half percent increase, and several districts are planning for as much as 16 percent,” superintendent Jim Doramus said.
Hollon also reported the district received word the state would be decreasing general fund revenue by about 5 percent, which amounts to approximately $45,000 for SRJSD.
Doramus said the state is reducing leadership premiums, professional development, technology, content and curriculum.
The board discussed current and projected enrollment numbers and what that means for the district.
“I realize there may be kids who won’t come back until, like others have said, there is a [COVID-19] vaccine, and will decide to go the homeschool route,” this fall, trustee Eric Hook said.
“I hesitate to count on any specific enrollment numbers right now,” Hollon said.
Discussion continued from last month’s meeting regarding the potential hiring of a high school history teacher and rejuggling of current staff to meet immediate needs.
“As a parent, I am 1,000 percent on board to get the correct positions hired and in place. We’re behind the curve here,” trustee Laina Walkington said.
Some staff are currently working two positions. An example is the high school principal who is part-time principal, part-time teacher.
“I’m not opposed, I just want to know where the money will come from. I don’t like telling our current teachers, ‘There’s nothing there for you, but we’ll hire new staff,’” Hollon stated.
Doramus explained he had been over and over the schedule process and “It’s shell game that affects the whole schedule. It has a domino effect.”
“I have put together a plan to the best of my ability. If the board decides to put if off a year, that’s their decision,” Doramus said.
“I feel the new hires – and letting teachers and staff be where they are supposed to be – is basic and needs to happen,” Walkington said. “This is more important to me than a bus barn or any other project right now.”
Doramus said federal forest funds (Secure Rural Schools) were about $99,000 for SRJSD 243 last year.
“We’re been using this in the past to keep up our facilities, which is important, but I think right now we could pull some of it from here to fund these positions,” he said. He also stated the district will receive about $30,000 in federal stimulus funds, and there would also be some carryover that could be used.
“Forest funds are a band-aid fix for one year. Last year, we used them for the food program,” Hollon reminded.
Trustee Barbara Hawkins asked if it was correct that Doramus was asking to hire two people. He clarified yes; however, because one person is retiring within the district, this would only add one new person.
Hollon explained if the high school principal goes to a full time principal position, and the counselor to a full time counselor position, the salaries would have to increase for those positions.
“If we can pull the funds for the first year, could we add to the levy for the following year?” chair Rich Friend asked. “I don’t want to stretch our current staff so thin that they cannot best educate our kids.”
Doramus said he feels they can do it without adding to the levy, but since he only received some funding numbers that day, he and Hollon would need to get together “for a chance to crunch those numbers again and come back to you,” he said.
Hook said it was “important to remember these are uncertain times for our people economically.”
“I feel like we already have the numbers. We’re asking our staff to do their jobs with the parking brake on,” Walkington stated. “If we do another year like we did this year, I cannot honestly say I’d enroll my kids in the district. It was that bad.”
Because the budget needs to be in completed in June, the board voted to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday, May 26, to make a decision on the hires.
