GRANGEVILLE — There’s great snow on the slopes, but without enough lift operators, Snowhaven may have periodic shutdowns of the tubing hill this season.
“Depending on the day, that could be a possibility,” said Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
Owned and operated by the city, Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill opened for the season Dec. 18. Kennedy said Snowhaven looks to have a minimum of six lift operators on staff; three to work either Saturday or Sunday, and which allows to rotate one person inside for a warming break. To operate the lift, staffers must be age 18 or older.
“We’re looking for another two to three additional operators,” she said, to fully operate the tubing hill and also so that people don’t have to work the full weekend.
With the shortage, Snowhaven — as it has need — is currently pulling staff from other areas to fill in, “but not always can we pull people from other locations,” Kennedy said, as, for example, they may be underage to run the lift.
Tubing hill shutdowns are periodic at this point — again dependent upon staffing day-to-day — unless the facility loses more personnel.
“If we don’t have the people to work, we can’t open it,” Kennedy said.
Snowhaven faces much of the same situation as many employers in the region, according to Kennedy, in a shortage of employees.
“It varies every year,” she said, “but we never have an abundance, whether it’s Snowhaven or at the pool.”
Operators work an eight-hour day, at $8 to $9 per hour, depending upon experience. A perk for Snowhaven staff is they can ski for free. Those interested can pick up a work application at city hall during business hours, Monday through Friday. For information, call 208-983-2851.
“We’re hoping people will take a day and be on the schedule, and help on shifts,” Kennedy said, “offer service, and everyone can have fun.”
•
Snow fell early and often last month, leading to Snowhaven’s first December opening for the Christmas break since 2018.
“We had good turnouts for the most part,” she said, and the hill ran daily through Jan. 2. It is now on the weekend and holidays only schedule, open dates for which can be found on the city’s website: www.grangeville.us.
Kennedy said for the Christmas break, the hill grossed around $49,000. For comparison, December 2018, the hill brought in $38,000.
