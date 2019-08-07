GRANGEVILLE – Attendees came with interest – and questions – that created for a standing-room-only crowd of approximately 225 who packed into last week’s Capital for a Day event, hosted by Governor Brad Little and attended by more than a dozen state department heads and agency officials.
The Tuesday, July 30, event ran 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grangeville Senior Center, with discussion ranging from education and mental health to public lands.
On education, issues were raised with funding and on program accountability.
Jessica Robinson, a kindergarten / first-grade teacher in Grangeville elaborated on the problem with student online assessments, specifically the different devices used across the state – from touchscreen tablets to laptop and desktop computers. With these different devices receiving input in different ways, the test is no longer standardized, she said.
“We want students across Idaho to take the test the same way,” she said. “So, as we are putting more money into literacy, we also have to think about the accountability piece, and are we accurately getting data from our students if they are not taking the assessment in a standardized fashion.”
Mt. View School District 244 trustee Rebecca Warden asked whether Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funds would be restored, and whether districts would be seeing money from stewardship forest projects.
With SRS, Governor Little said, “The issue is always going to be, are there enough votes in Congress to maintain it. The Idaho [legislative] delegation has been steadfast in support of it. And it’s very important you, as the local community, continue to emphasize how important that is, not only for your schools but for your roads.”
Little continued, addressing the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) projects, which allow the U.S. Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies to do management work on public lands. Regarding timber harvested on these projects, “none of that money comes back to the counties, but that doesn’t mean that won’t change going forward,” and which he said he would be continuing to talk to Congress about. “Even if you don’t get any money from these,” he continued, these projects benefit communities through more and better jobs for loggers and mill workers, and for those who provide them services.
One woman asked an often-heard concern on the burden to property owners to fund schools, and whether there were additional sources to spread that responsibility out. Little said this is a challenge faced by every rural community, which is compounded by other factors, such as declining enrollment, how taxes impact those on fixed incomes, and the difficulties in passing supplemental levies and bond issues.
“And this district has somewhat the luxury, somewhat the curse, of being dependent on SRS,” Little said. “No district gets more SRS money than this district right here. And our state legislative and executive branches are always worried when Congress says that program may go away.”
“The best way to solve it is economic trajectory in your community,” he continued. The state needs to provide an atmosphere to encourage business growth, to bring more people and jobs into communities and grow the tax base. He noted the work of Dist. 7 Senator Carl Crabtree of Grangeville, who is serving on the state broadband committee to have better Internet capacity, “because a lot of the new jobs are going to be there.”
Jim Rehder of Cottonwood advocated for continued state support for behavioral and mental health services, specifically crisis and recovery centers. Along with being former warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution and former Idaho County Commissioner, Rehder is the current chair of the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board.
The region 2 model “is very unique, going to cost less, is easier access to people and more sustainable. We feel it’s going to work out well,” he said. Three rural crisis centers are to be determined, with two tentative for Grangeville and Orofino. These centers provide stabilization to address a person in crisis, with the long-term behavioral health issues and peer support in recovery centers.
“We need the resources to address recovery at the community level,” he said.
“I think we can all agree there has been significant progress around behavioral health in the state the last five years, but we have a long way to go, as well,” said Dave Jeppesen, director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. He stated the crisis centers have proven very effective, and recovery centers “are a critical piece of how we help those people long term.” He had no “magic answer” on funding but that it would be something they would be working on with the legislature “because these provide such a phenomenal service in the state.”
Continuing the response to Rehder’s discussion on state mental health issues came from Idaho Department of Correction director Josh Tewalt.
“Where we’re going as an agency is driven by the governor’s insistence that we focus on results,” Tewalt said, continuing the conventional department thinking to problems in corrections was solving them with another bed, another person for supervision.
“We’ve seen unprecedented growth,” he continued. “Three of four people coming into IDOC on long-term commitments are people who failed supervision, on probation, on parole or retained jurisdiction. So, looking at three-fourths of those walking in the door who have failed clearly states the answer moving forward isn’t what ‘we did last year, just more of it.’ It says we need additional resources and we need them in a different place.”
The department faces a complexity of challenges with this population, Tewalt said, in not just criminal record or mental health, but also in issues of transportation, housing, and other factors that make them amenable to treatment.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game issues took up several questions, such as one from P.J. Walker of Lewiston, who commented on Joseph Plains and the Salmon River breaks regarding why grazing isn’t used to address fire cycles in the region and millions spent to fight these.
Ed Schriever, IDFG director, said some limited grazing is conducted in the area, and they are looking at options for other grazing, and overall in managing resources for the benefit of the state’s wildlife, to work in partnership with private landowners, and to reduce conflict on the landscape.
“For fish and game-owned land in the state of Idaho, we manage it for the benefit of wildlife and the enjoyment of people and their interacting with that wildlife,” he said. “The way I look at it, our timber and forage on the ground, those are assets owned by the sportsmen of this state. We’re working with Idaho Department of Lands to develop a statewide fiber management program where we can work on our ownerships and find places where we can manage grazing, and we can manage timber that will return benefits to sportsmen and women.”
