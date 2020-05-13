GRANGEVILLE – A worn-out couch? A busted appliance? Now’s your chance to get rid of all that junk hanging around as part of annual Grangeville Spring Cleanup Week, starting next Monday, May 18.
Residents can start calling city hall to be put on the list for junk pickup during May 18-22: 208-983-2851.
According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, residents should provide information on the items to be picked up and on what day during this week they will be put out. Items need to be placed at the curb for public works personnel to pick up for disposal.
“If you have some junk lying around, this is an opportunity,” said Kennedy, which works to not only help residents get rid of cumbersome items but also to spruce the city up.
No chemicals or hazardous materials will be allowed for collection.
City crews will pick up items through May 18-22, with the cutoff at noon that Friday.
