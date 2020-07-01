The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) still have not updated the local DMV offices or private vendors with the new software to register boats, UTVs or ATVs, according to the Idaho County Assessor’s Office. Law enforcement officers have honored the 2019 registrations thru June 30th, but there haven’t been any provisions to extend that any longer at this time.
IDPR registration stickers for boats, UTVs and ATVs are only available through its website at www.parksandrecreation.idaho.govor by calling 800-247-6332.
