Payment of 30 years’ worth of county taxes in exchange for non-opposition from the local government has been agreed as the owner of Hettinger Ranch explores selling two blocks of isolated South Fork Salmon River land to state and federal agencies.
“In 2019, if the State of Idaho or the United States purchase one, or both, of the properties, resulting in an abatement or a cancellation of real property taxes…Sisters River Ranches [the landowner] will pay the county, as part of each sale, the following amounts,” an April 3 letter to the Idaho County Commission explained.
The tax on one piece is $732 per year and the tax on the other is $563 per year; 30 years’ worth amounts to nearly $22,000 on the piece west of Smith Creek (a South Fork Salmon River tributary that flows down from Smith Knob approximately seven miles east of Warren) and about $16,000 on the east side.
In an April 23 letter, the commissioners stated they “will be willing to enter into a more formal agreement to reflect these terms once the sale takes place.”
Together the two pieces are about 234 acres in size. In the recent past, the county commissioners have cited concern for the county tax base to oppose federal land acquisition, chiefly during trade talks between Western Pacific Timber and the U.S. Forest Service that could have involved tens of thousands of acres.
March 19 commission minutes note the transaction being contemplated would shift the land west of the creek to the Forest Service and the land east of the creek to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game.
