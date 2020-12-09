GRANGEVILLE - Five more elderly Idaho County people died of covid last week, and the state listed five deaths at Grangeville Health & Rehab Center. Each Friday since June 5, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) has published a listing of all the covid-afflicted long-term care facilities in the state. IDHW’s weekly listings have contained grim news for similar operations in other parts of Idaho during recent months, as the pandemic has hit nursing homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities hard. Of the 1,032 covid deaths the state had listed as of Dec. 4, 458 were associated with 124 long-term care facilities. But the wave of local mortality struck during a week of what otherwise would have looked like good news.
Having seen 136 new cases three weeks ago and 98 during Thanksgiving week, the health district confirmed 71 new covid cases last week and saw the months-long rise in the number of open, active cases in the county slow to a pause at 360, But during the seven weeks since Idaho County’s first covid death, 11 of those open cases have been reclassified not as recovered but deceased. None of the recently dead of covid were younger than the woman in her 60s whose death the Free Press reported Nov. 25.
The district releases current counts online each weekday at idahopublichealth.com, the latest of which was the Dec. 7 note of 29 new Idaho County cases and total of 859. This page also provides details of the district’s weekly regionwide risk assessment, which is updated each Friday, and a breakout of the case data by zip code, which is also updated on Fridays.
Since the region’s first death in March, Public Health-Idaho North Central District had seen 56 covid deaths across the five-county region. As of last Friday, the total included four in Lewis County, three in Latah County and 38 in Nez Perce County.
The state’s data and its weekly listings of cases at long-term care facilities and schools are online at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
